HFD: 9-year-old girl 'intentionally shot' and killed during domestic disturbance

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old girl died after she and her mother were shot during a domestic disturbance in the Heights area late Monday night, according to Houston police.

This is the second deadly shooting involving an innocent child in the Houston area in less than 24 hours. A 7-year-old our boy died Sunday night in an unrelated drive-by shooting in east Harris County.

Monday night’s shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at a third-floor apartment at Camden Heights just off Oxford Street.

Houston police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance call between the child’s mother and a man, who has been identified as Jeremiah Jones, 22. When officers arrived, they found the mother had a gunshot wound to the shoulder and the little girl was shot in the head.

Police said the little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The mother is expected to survive.

Investigators said the mother was in the apartment with her three children at the time of the shooting. There was the 9-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl.

Police said the woman was living with a male cousin who was downstairs talking to a friend when her ex-boyfriend showed up at the apartment.

The victim had dated the suspect for eight months, but it had been two months since the relationship had ended, police said. They added that she already filed reports against him.

Police added that he was already out on bond for felon in possession of a firearm.

The cousin alerted the mother that the ex-boyfriend was there and that he looked upset, police said. However, the suspect was able to gain access to the apartment right away since the cousin had left the door unlocked after going in and out.

At that time, the three girls were inside a bedroom watching TV when the suspect came in and was upset that the mother might be talking to other men since their break-up, police said.

The suspect then ripped the TV off the wall and left the bedroom. Police said the mother followed him into the living room as they continued to argue. The man asked for her phone and then became more upset about her messaging with someone else.

That is when the suspect ran back into the bedroom and fired two shots, police said. He then came back and pointed the gun the mother’s face and then made her get on the ground.

The suspect started shooting again, hitting the mother in the shoulder and then he took off in his car, police said.

The mother jumped up and ran to her daughters and found the 9-year-old daughter laying on the floor, police said. She called 911.

Police believe the man who was with them shot the mother and a bullet hit the little girl as well. The little girl’s sisters were not injured and are now with a family member.

Police are still looking for the suspect. They will release a photo of him soon.