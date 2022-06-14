3 teens shot by masked gunman while sitting outside, police say

One teen is in critical condition while the other two are expected to survive.

HOUSTON — Three teens were shot by a masked gunman while sitting outside on a curb, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened a little after 2 a.m. Tuesday near 1219 Redford St. in southeast Houston.

When police arrived, they discovered three teens, possibly between the ages of 12 and 16 years old, wounded.

Police say they're not sure what led up to the shooting, but that all three teens were sitting on the curb when a suspect wearing a mask ran by and shot them.

One of the teens, believed to be between 12 and 13 years old, was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another teen between 13 and 15 years old was shot in the thigh and back. He was transported to the hospital and is stable.

The third teen, who is 16 years old, was able to run off and be picked up by a separate vehicle, and self-transport to a hospital. He was shot in the foot and is also stable.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting at this time, but did say it does not appear to be gang-related. There was also a shooting in the same area a day before, that is not related.

A witness saw the suspect flee on foot and throw away a gun. The gun has been recovered, according to police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

HPD Chief Troy Finner is expected to address the recent gun violence impacting children and teens in Houston later Tuesday.