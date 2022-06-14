Man's body found in hallway after possible home invasion, police say

Police say a man's body was found in a hallway of the home with several items and cars missing from the property.

HOUSTON — A man's body was found in the hallway of a home after a possible home invasion, according to Houston police.

The body was discovered around 11:40 p.m. Monday in the 8200 block of Swiss Lane in southeast Houston.

The victim's parents were at a different house when a friend of the victim told them to go check on their son.

When the parents arrived, they discovered the victim dead in the hallway and the entire house ransacked, according to police.

The parents reported several items inside the home missing, as well as several vehicles from the property.

Police don't have a motive and say it was possibly a home invasion.

Investigators are also looking for the friend who notified the victim's parents to go check on their son.