1 killed in shooting outside gas station near Stafford

Anyone with information that could help Fort Bend County investigators should call their Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Fort Bend County are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in the Stafford area early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 800 block of FM 1092, Murphy Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Sugar Land where they were pronounced dead.

At 2:24am we received a call regarding a male found shot on the side of the road at 812 FM/1092. Victim was transported to Sugarland Methodist. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital. No other info at this time. pic.twitter.com/K5h5burIL8 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 5, 2021

Several bullet casings were found in the gas station parking lot. At the scene, two people were in a patrol car, including a woman who was crying.

A man was speaking with investigators and pointed them to a black Cadillac SUV that appeared to be part of the crime scene.

Currently no arrests have been announced the in shooting, nor has a motive been disclosed.

Check back for updates to this developing story.