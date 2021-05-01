1 killed in shooting outside gas station near Stafford

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in Fort Bend County are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in the Stafford area early Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported in the 800 block of FM 1092, Murphy Road.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Sugar Land where they were pronounced dead.
Several bullet casings were found in the gas station parking lot. At the scene, two people were in a patrol car, including a woman who was crying.
A man was speaking with investigators and pointed them to a black Cadillac SUV that appeared to be part of the crime scene.
Currently no arrests have been announced the in shooting, nor has a motive been disclosed.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Anyone with information that could help Fort Bend County investigators should call their Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.