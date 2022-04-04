Precinct 4 adds more AR-15s to arsenal to combat surge in violence against law enforcement

Constable Mark Herman's office said the powerful weapons are necessary, in part, because of the bond system that puts so many repeat offenders back on the streets.

HOUSTON — Precinct 4 is boosting its arsenal with more AR-15s to help combat the surge in violent crimes across Houston.

Constable Mark Herman said Monday said the revolving door bond system that puts repeat offenders back on the streets is partly to blame.

“Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to committing violent crimes against citizens or attacking law enforcement," Herman said in a statement. "The current policies implement [sic] by some Judges has emboldened suspected criminals to go right back out and commit more crimes."

Herman said he believes more powerful weapons will help better protect his deputies and the public.

Precinct 4 Deputy Kareem Jackson was shot and killed last October with an AR-15, according to investigators.

Jackson and two other deputies were gunned down outside a north Houston nightclub when they confronted a robbery suspect while working extra security jobs.

Eddie Miller, 19, was arrested and charged with capital murder two months later. In March, a Harris County judge denied bond for Miller.

Violence against law enforcement officers

Already this year, there have been at least half a dozen law enforcement officers shot in the Houston area, including Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez. He was off-duty last Thursday when he was killed in a shootout after confronting catalytic converter thieves in a grocery store parking lot.

The ATF later said the suspect in that shooting used a conversion kit to turn a regular weapon into a mini machine gun.

In February, San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Deputy Neil Adams was gunned down while working an extra job at PlazAmericas Mall in southwest Houston.