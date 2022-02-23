HCSO deputy, suspect shot inside PlazAmericas in SW Houston, officials say

Three HPD officers reportedly shot the suspect. Another suspect may still be inside the mall, according to officials.

HOUSTON — Shots were fired inside a southwest Houston shopping mall Wednesday, according to Houston police.

Details are limited at this time, but this happened at PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall, in the 7500 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

A representative with the Houston Police Officer's Union told KHOU 11 a Harris County sheriff's deputy and a suspect were shot. They were both taken to nearby hospital in unknown conditions. conditions are unknown

What we know

Houston police received reports of shots fired just before 4 p.m.

A representative with HPOU said the HCSO deputy was attacked outside a clothing store in the mall

The suspect allegedly took the deputy's gun

Three HPD officers reportedly shot at the suspect

Another suspect may still be inside the mall, officials said

