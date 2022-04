Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an off-duty deputy was shot Thursday night at a grocery store parking lot off 1960 at Aldine Westfield.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot at a grocery store parking lot on Thursday night, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the deputy was shot at a store near the intersection of FM 1960 and Aldine Westfield Road on the north side of town.

The deputy's condition is unknown at this time.

Gonzalez said the scene was active as of a 9:07 p.m. tweet.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.