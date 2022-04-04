Deputy Darren Almendarez escorted during procession to funeral home

Deputy Almendarez died after he was wounded during a shootout with three men he confronted Thursday night.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A procession is scheduled for Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez this morning as he is escorted to a funeral home in northeast Houston.

Deputy Almendarez was shot and killed during a shootout Thursday night in north Harris County. The deputy is being transported from the Medical Examiner’s Office to Brookside Funeral Home, located at 13747 Eastex Freeway.

KHOU 11 News will stream this morning’s procession in the player above and on our YouTube channel.

What happened

Investigators said Deputy Almendarez died after he was wounded during a shootout with three men he confronted Thursday night.

According to investigators, the incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. outside of the Joe V’s grocery store in the 2900 block of FM 1960 in north Harris County.

He and his wife were leaving the store when he saw two men underneath his pickup truck trying to steal his catalytic convertor. According to investigators, Deputy Almendarez told his wife to seek safety as he approached the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the men opened fire on the deputy and he was able to shoot back, wounding two of them.

Almendarez was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Watch procession for Deputy Almendarez to Medical Examiner's Office.

Suspects charged with capital murder

Three men have been charged in connection with Deputy Almendarez’s shooting death.

Joshua Stewart, 23, and Fredarius Clark, 19, were charged Friday with capital murder in connection to this shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Stewart and Clark arrived at the same hospital in the suspect vehicle a short time after the shootout with Deputy Almendarez Thursday night.

A third suspect was arrested Friday night in connection the shooting death. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy, the sheriff said. He also has been charged with capital murder.

Details of his arrest are unknown at this time. A mugshot of Tardy has not been released.

‘He had a heart of gold’

On Sunday, Deputy Almendarez's family had the barbecue they were supposed to have on Friday to celebrate his sister's birthday.

Sadly, they had to have it without him.

His 14-year-old daughter, Andrea Almendarez, spoke to KHOU 11 News with her family by her side. She remembers their daddy-daughter dates. Her hat that reads "Daddy's Girl" says it all.

“He was a very caring person. He was very, very loving," she said.

Almendarez came from a big family. He was one of 12 siblings. His brothers and sisters remember the man who they say, "had heart of gold.

"He really did. Everybody who met him loved him," his brother, Steve, said. “We’re devastated. I don’t know how we’re going to do it."

Almendarez's sister, Margarita, remembers the self-made man who worked at a fast-food restaurant to make ends meet.

“My dad looked through the window and saw him mopping the floors. He said he did whatever he had to do to survive,” Margarita said.

He was shopping for his sister Shirley's birthday when he was killed. She remembers him as a protector who served his community the same way he served his family.

“He would still always offer me ... during bad weather to come stay with him because he wanted me to be safe. And that’s just how my brother is. He’s an amazing, amazing brother," Shirley said.

Andrea, surrounded by her family, said it best.

“He was a hero," Andrea said.

Almendarez's niece, Alice, who lost her own father, said her uncle was there for her every step of the way.

"He loved to protect and serve, but he loved to protect and guide us, too ... they stole our father father figure from all of us. He's irreplaceable," Alice said.