Manhunt still underway for suspect in shooting death of Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

HOUSTON — A manhunt is still underway for a wanted suspect accused of killing a Harris County Precinct 5 corporal during a traffic stop Sunday.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said they have video evidence showing 51-year-old Oscar Rosales shooting Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway. Rosales has been charged with capital murder but is still on the run.

"He's a very dangerous individual and we're gonna move his butt off the streets as soon as we can," Finner said.

Galloway was gunned down during a traffic stop on Beechnut in southwest Houston.

Authorities said they believe Galloway pulled Rosales over and before he could exit his vehicle, Rosales jumped out of his car and shot at Galloway's patrol unit multiple times.

Galloway was hit and died and on scene.

Authorities released his picture and told the public to be on high alert as Rosales was considered armed and dangerous and was known to disguise his appearance.

Two of Rosales' relatives have also been charged in connection with the case.

Rosales' common-law wife, Reina Marquez, and her brother, Henri Marquez, are charged with tampering with the Toyota Avalon that Rosales was driving when he was pulled over by Galloway. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Court documents say the vehicle was found at the apartment complex where Henri Marquez lives. The documents go on to say that officers watching the complex saw the two wiping the car's door handles and removing items from the vehicle.

Workers at the complex say they turned over surveillance video to police that shows a Toyota Avalon arriving at the complex on Sunday shortly after the shooting.

Remembering Cpl. Charles Galloway

Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran with Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5.

He was assigned to the Harris County toll road division and recently transitioned to working nights so that he could train younger deputies.

"He meant a lot in their lives," Constable Ted Heap said. "He was the one who was sitting in the front seat with them. He was the one who was teaching them what to do and how to get safely to their families."

A union representative for the Texas Municipal Policing Association says he was heartbroken to hear of the news. Texas Municipal Policing Association Executive Director Kevin Lawrence said Galloway was part of their association.

"He was one of the newer instructors in one of our programs --- the drug recognition program," Lawrence said.

Galloway is survived by his daughter, sister, and all of the law enforcement officers who were trained and mentored by him.