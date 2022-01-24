What we know about Oscar Rosales, the suspect in 'savage' shooting death of Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

"He's a very dangerous individual and we're gonna move his butt off the streets as soon as we can," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.

HOUSTON — Houston police say they know who shot and killed a Harris County Precinct 5 corporal over the weekend, but they need help finding him.

Police Chief Troy Finner said Monday they have video evidence showing 51-year-old Oscar Rosales shooting Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway. Rosales has been charged with capital murder but is still on the run.

"This is a ruthless, savage execution and somebody like this needs to be removed from the streets and removed from the streets very quickly. But we cannot do it without the help of the public," Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap said.

Who is Oscar Rosales?

Described as 'bold and very dangerous'

Believed to be armed

Used assault rifle to shoot corporal, HPD says

Believed to be still in Houston, but nationwide manhunt underway

Known to disguise his appearance

May use a different name

Citizenship status unknown

Criminal history unknown

$60,000 reward offered

MANHUNT UNDERWAY: @houstonpolice need your help finding 51-year-old Oscar Rosales who is charged with capital murder for the shooting death of @HCpct5 Cpl. Charles Galloway. PLEASE SHARE!

https://t.co/7ik96PNeNZ @ConstableHeap @HarrisCountyDAO @HCSOTexas pic.twitter.com/I0acjysotd — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 24, 2022

Finner said they've recovered the white Toyota Avalon that the killer was driving when Cpl. Galloway was gunned down in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street.

The chief said two of the suspect's relatives -- common-law wife Reina Marquez and her brother Henri Marquez -- are charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case. Finner said they were tampering with the Toyota Avalon that Rosales was driving, which has since been recovered. Both are in custody and being held on $100,000 bonds.

Police are hoping the large reward offered for information leading to Rosales' arrest and conviction will encourage someone to come forward.

