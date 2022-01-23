Community reacts after a constable was shot, killed while conducting a traffic stop

The news of the death of a Harris County Precinct 5 constable has shocked the community. Corporal Charles Galloway, 47, was killed Sunday morning.

47-year-old Corporal Charles Galloway was killed Sunday morning. The Houston Police Department says he was gunned down while conducting a traffic stop.

"We lost a brother in blue and we have to be here to support his family and his team members in Precinct 5," said Constable Mark Herman with Precinct 4.

Constable Herman says his deputies patrol the same toll road system.

"Our guys were out on the scene last night also to aid them and help them," said Herman.

Herman says even though he was not with his department, he feels the pain of his death.

"It brings back memories of what Precinct 4 had a few months ago when Deputy Atkins was killed in such a violent manner," said Herman.

A union representative for the Texas Municipal Policing Association says he is heartbroken to hear about the terrible news. Executive Director Texas Municipal Policing Association Kevin Lawrence says Corporal Galloway was part of their Association.

"He was one of the newer instructors in one of our programs. The drug recognition program" said Lawrence.

It’s a tragedy that is affecting not just the brothers in blue, but strangers that didn’t even know him.

"It brought me down to tears in the brutal way that it was done," said Betty Fernandez, a woman who brought flowers to help honor him.

The 100 Club released a statement that they will be presenting the family with a $20,000 check to help with any immediate financial needs.

Additional financial support for the dependent family will be made after an assessment of their needs is conducted.

The 100 Club will be financially supporting the dependent families of @TxDPS Special Agent Anthony Salas and @HCpct5 Corporal Charles Galloway who were both killed in the line of duty over the weekend. https://t.co/oLQaTryCv6 pic.twitter.com/kaJ1mScA59 — The 100 Club (@100ClubHouTx) January 23, 2022

Various law enforcement agencies have chaplains available for their officers or deputies who want to talk to someone.