Nationwide manhunt underway for suspect in shooting death of Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

A $60,000 reward is being offered for 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, identified by HPD as the shooter who gunned down Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway.

HOUSTON — Houston police have identified the suspect in the weekend shooting death of a Precinct 5 corporal.

Chief Troy Finner said they have video evidence showing 51-year-old Oscar Rosales shooting Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway. Rosales has been charged with capital murder, but is still on the run.

"He's a very dangerous individual and we're gonna move his butt off the streets as soon as we can," Chief Finner said.

"This is a ruthless, savage execution and somebody like this needs to be removed from the streets and removed from the streets very quickly, but we cannot do it without the help of the public," Pct. 5 Constable Ted Heap said.

A $60,000 reward -- including $50,000 from Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta -- is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Rosales.

Here is a better picture of 51-yr-old Oscar Rosales. Officials say he is responsible for shooting & killing Corporal Charles Galloway. He is armed and dangerous! If you see him contact police. They have a 60-thousand dollar reward. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/bTFv3owR6c — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) January 24, 2022

"We need the eyes and the ears of all of our citizens to help us bring this suspect in custody," Finner said.

The chief said they have evidence that Rosales is known to disguise his appearance and they believe he is still in Houston.

Cpl. Galloway died on Sunday after he was shot multiple times with an assault rifle during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Cpl. Galloway had pulled over the suspect in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street. Witnesses said the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire on Galloway's patrol unit before driving off. Video from Air 11 showed multiple bullet holes in the windshield.

The chief said two of the suspect's relatives -- common-law wife Reina Marquez and brother Henry Marquez -- are charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the case. Finner said they were tampering with the Toyota Avalon that Rosales used to get away. The vehicle has been recovered.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said once Rosales is in custody, they will ask that he be held without bail.

"He is a bold and incredibly dangerous fugitive," Ogg said.

She said they have "cast a net far and wide" with law enforcement agencies across the country on alert for Morales.

Cpl. Galloway, 47, was a 12-and-half-year veteran with Harris County Precinct 5, assigned to the Harris County toll road division. He was working nights so that he could train deputies.

According to Constable Ted Heap, Galloway was a mentor to young law enforcement officers, teaching them how to be safe and efficient on the job.

The Houston Police Department is handling the investigation.