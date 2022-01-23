Harris County Pct. 5 deputy shot, killed during apparent traffic stop, department confirms

This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, the department confirmed via Twitter.

This happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street.

Precinct 5 deputies are on scene as well as investigators with the Houston Police Department, who will be handling the investigation.

HPD said it will be holding a press conference at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center shorty.

We have a crew headed to the hospital to gather more details.

A Precinct 5 deputy has been shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop this morning in Southwest Houston. Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MxvdlSXKJH — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2022

Correction: Memorial Hermann- Texas Medical Center https://t.co/2VMRrPFWAp — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2022