Harris County Pct. 5 deputy shot, killed during apparent traffic stop, department confirms

This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, the department confirmed via Twitter.

This happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street.

Precinct 5 deputies are on scene as well as investigators with the Houston Police Department, who will be handling the investigation. 

HPD said it will be holding a press conference at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center shorty.

We have a crew headed to the hospital to gather more details. 

Check back for updates on this developing story.

