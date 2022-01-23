Harris County Pct. 5 deputy shot, killed during apparent traffic stop, department confirms

HOUSTON — A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, the department confirmed via Twitter.
This happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 9100 block of Beechnut Street.
Precinct 5 deputies are on scene as well as investigators with the Houston Police Department, who will be handling the investigation.
HPD said it will be holding a press conference at Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center shorty.
