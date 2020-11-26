Court documents: Man set girlfriend on fire during argument over clothes

Harold Lynn Celestine is charged with aggravated assault after authorities said he poured gasoline on his girlfriend and lit her on fire during a fight.

According to court documents, on Nov. 21, Celestine and his girlfriend went to a friend's home in southeast Houston, where they got into an argument in a bedroom. Investigators said Celestine accused his girlfriend of stealing an item of his clothing.

Celestine then walked to his vehicle and grabbed a plastic water bottle filled with gasoline. When he returned inside, he poured the gasoline on his girlfriend and lit her on fire with a lighter while she was standing next to a bed.

According to court documents, Celestine then left the house.