Anyone who knows where the suspect is should call police at 713-308-8800.

HOUSTON — Houston police have released the photo and name of the man who is accused of setting his girlfriend on fire in an assault on Saturday.

Editor's note: the brief video in this story is from the day of the attack

Another man was also injured in the alleged attack, police said.

The crime happened at a home on Ridgeway Drive at about 7 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The suspect, 60-year-old Harold Lynn Celestine, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member, according to police. Police released a 2014 arrest photo in hopes that someone will know Celestine’s whereabouts:

Police said the attack occurred at about 7 a.m. when the suspect and his girlfriend, age 40, went to another man’s home. A fight ensued, and Celestine allegedly set his girlfriend on fire. The man they were visiting helped put the fire out, but he was also burned in the process.

The suspect fled the scene in what is believed to be a gold-color 2005 Honda Accord, police said.

Police said Monday morning the female victim remains hospitalized in critical condition. The male victim, age 56, sustained only a minor burn, police said.