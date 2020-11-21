HPD: Woman hospitalized after man allegedly set her on fire

Police said the woman called and reported her clothes had melted into her body.

HOUSTON — A woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after she called 911 saying a man had set her on fire, according to investigators.

Houston firefighters got a call about 7:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Ridgeway Drive near S. Wayside Drive. Police said the woman called claiming her clothes had melted into her body.

Her current condition is still unknown.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and the incident is currently being investigated.