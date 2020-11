The shooting remains under investigation.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after he allegedly broke into an apartment in the Briarforest area late Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wilcrest, according to Houston police.

Lt. M. Pavel said a woman opened fire in self-defense after her ex-boyfriend broke into her home. The man died at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation, and there are no charges or arrests in the case.