Man convicted after robbing 6 stores in 6 days during Christmas week

It only took two hours for a federal jury to return a guilty verdict against Robert Charles Wooten following a two-day trial.

HOUSTON — A 43-year-old Houston man has been sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison for multiple robberies he committed during Christmas week in 2017.

Robert Charles Wooten robbed a Walgreens on Little York on Christmas Day, then over the course of the next five days, he also robbed three Metro PCS stores, Bayou Pawn on Shepherd and Family Dollar on Tidwell, all located near his residence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Wooten would approach the cashiers at these stores, show a firearm and demand cash as well as other items.

Wooten has numerous tattoos on his face and according to information presented during his trial, he would enter the businesses wearing make-up, cream or bandages to aid in covering them.

He was convicted of five counts of interference with commerce by robbery and five related charges of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Wooten received a combined 80-month sentence for the robberies. He also received an additional 420 months for the firearms charges which must be served consecutively to the other sentence imposed.

At the hearing, the court noted that although his prior offenses were not violent in nature, Wooten is a menace to society.

Wooten has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.