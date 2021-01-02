HPD: Suspect who crashed into Fiesta Mart injuring 8 people now charged with intoxication assault

Oswald McGlories, 38 has been charged with intoxication assault.

The man who crashed into a Fiesta Mart in the Sunnyside area over the weekend was intoxicated, according to Houston police.

Oswald McGlories, 38 has been charged with intoxication assault.

Eight people were hurt, including a child.

All of the victims were taken to area hospitals to be checked out. At least one of the injuries was serious, according to court documents.

Police say McGlories gold SUV crashed into the front of the store in the 9400 bock Cullen Boulevard Saturday afternoon.