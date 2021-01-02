Suspect, victim arrested after gunman forces driver out of car during crash in northwest Harris County

Derwin Williams and alleged shooter Juan Diaz called Precinct 4 constable deputies to the scene of a crash Sunday near Hollister and Clay roads.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is taken into custody himself after seeking out police during a shooting in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4 constable deputies.

Derwin Williams, 28, claims he was being chased Sunday when he lost control of his vehicle and then crashed in the 11500 block of Hollister Road near Clay Road.

Investigators said the driver of the other vehicle – who was allegedly armed – approached Williams and demanded he get out of his car. The suspect, who was later identified as 30-year-old Juan Diaz, then reportedly fired his weapon. Williams ran off and sought out help from law enforcement. Diaz also called police.

Precinct 4 said both men were arrested when officers responded to the scene.

Williams was wanted on two open warrants for driving while intoxicated. His bond is set at $1,000.