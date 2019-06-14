HOUSTON — A 21-year-old man was arrested overnight in connection with murder of a food truck owner in southwest Houston.

Enrique Ramirez Ayala, 49, was shot to death late June 6 in a robbery attempt on South Post Oak.

Anthony Conway, 21, was booked early Friday and is expected to go before a judge at 7 a.m. Conway has been on the run for a week, according to police.

Conway faces a capital murder charge in Ayala’s death. Police said it was shortly before midnight when Ayala stopped at a convenience store after closing up his food truck for the night.

Security cameras captured a white Hyundai pulling up to the store. Four men got out of the car and approached the victim. Conway fatally shot Ayala, and the three other suspects dug through the father's pockets to take the cash he earned that day, court documents show.

Family members of the victim said the father would typically carry money after closing the taco truck. Investigators believe he was specifically targeted for this reason.

All four suspects got back in the Hyundai, with Conway behind the wheel, and fled the scene. Ayala was left behind to die.

Police said the car belonged to a woman who told investigators she had let Conway borrow it for 30 minutes.

Family members arrived at the scene shortly after the deadly shooting that night.

“The family quickly found out, and what I’ve learned from them here tonight is he was a good, honest, hard working individual in the community,” said Lt. W.L. Meeler. “These individuals decided to take his life for his property. For what belongs to him.”

The community gathered outside the store and spoke very fondly of Ayala.

"Everybody liked him everybody loved him, he always helped people you know People asked him for money out here – he would give them $10, $20," said the corner store employee, who knew him as a regular.

