HOUSTON — Someone has been caught on camera stealing gas from daycare vans in southeast Houston.
He was caught on camera twice in one week.
On Sunday at around 2:30 a.m., surveillance video showed the suspect in a white vehicle drive up to Kid N Play Daycare on Fuqua St.
He is clearly seen siphoning gas.
Cameras captured the same man returning Wednesday at 1:49 a.m.
In the video, you can see him squat next to the daycare van, use a hose to siphon the gas, then leave with a gas can.
Daycare management has reported the crime to Houston police.
They hope sharing the surveillance video helps police catch him.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: