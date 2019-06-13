HOUSTON — Someone has been caught on camera stealing gas from daycare vans in southeast Houston.

He was caught on camera twice in one week.

On Sunday at around 2:30 a.m., surveillance video showed the suspect in a white vehicle drive up to Kid N Play Daycare on Fuqua St.

He is clearly seen siphoning gas.

Cameras captured the same man returning Wednesday at 1:49 a.m.

In the video, you can see him squat next to the daycare van, use a hose to siphon the gas, then leave with a gas can.

Daycare management has reported the crime to Houston police.

They hope sharing the surveillance video helps police catch him.

