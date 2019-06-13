HOUSTON — A Katy man who scoured social media websites to recruit women -- often under false pretenses -- to be his sex workers is awaiting a federal prison sentence.

Marquis Holmes, now 28, also known as "Goldie," pleaded guilty to five crimes related to sex trafficking, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said Thursday.

According to court documents, Holmes used force and violence in Houston and other locations across the country to compel the sex workers.

His charges focus on actions from June 2015 until his arrest in March 2018.

An investigation revealed Holmes prostituted two women in Houston, Austin, New Orleans, Memphis, Pittsburgh, Mississippi, Alabama and South Carolina.

A third woman was rescued with her infant child when Holmes was arrested on March 30, 2018.

She had been physically assaulted repeatedly before Holmes forced her to work along the 1.3-mile stretch of Bissonnet Sreet, infamously known as "The Track."

Prosecutors said Holmes would beat the woman if she did not meet the monetary quota he'd set.

Holmes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by means of force, fraud and coercion; two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution; and two counts of enticing and coercing another to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution.

Holmes will remain in custody pending his sentencing Sept. 19. He faces up to life in prison.

