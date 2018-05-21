TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City ISD confirms a student was arrested at one of its high schools for an alleged threat Monday morning.

It happened at La Marque High School.

The school district says a student texted another student to bring some items to school, including a gun.

Another student saw the text message and reported it. The texting student was arrested.

The district attorney expects to file a terrorist threat charge against the student, according to the school district.

“We will not put up with threats, direct or indirect,” said a district spokesman.

There have been a total of three arrests at area schools Monday morning, including guns found at campuses in League City and in Huffman.

