TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City ISD confirms a student was arrested at one of its high schools for an alleged threat Monday morning.
It happened at La Marque High School.
The school district says a student texted another student to bring some items to school, including a gun.
Another student saw the text message and reported it. The texting student was arrested.
The district attorney expects to file a terrorist threat charge against the student, according to the school district.
“We will not put up with threats, direct or indirect,” said a district spokesman.
There have been a total of three arrests at area schools Monday morning, including guns found at campuses in League City and in Huffman.