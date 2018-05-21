LEAGUE CITY, Texas – School officials in Clear Creek ISD confirm a student was arrested with an unloaded weapon at one of its campuses Monday morning.

A letter was sent to parents to notify them of the arrest shortly after it happened at League City Intermediate.

Related: Schools on alert: What the districts are doing

Related: Galveston ISD increasing security

A Galveston County officer stationed at the campus made the arrest immediately after he received word about the gun. School is continuing as normal the rest of the day, the district says.

Also on Monday morning, a La Marque High School student was arrested for an alleged gun threat in a text message. And another gun was found on a student in Huffman.

----

Here is the letter that went home to parents:

Dear Parents,

Maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for students at League City Intermediate is our top priority, which is why I am writing you today. This morning a student reported to an adult that another student had brought a weapon to school. The student in question had not reported to any classes and was in the front office at the time of report.

The student was found in possession of an unloaded handgun and was immediately arrested by Galveston County Sheriff Liaison Officer stationed at the campus.

I realize this news is unsettling in light of recent events. School is continuing as scheduled today.

lease contact me if you have any questions.

Sincerely,

Kim Brouillard

Principal

© 2018 KHOU