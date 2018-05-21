HOUSTON – In the wake of the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting, Houston-area school districts are increasing security at their campuses through the remainder of the school year.

Some are asking for students to limit their use of backpacks and to not wear heavy clothing that could conceal weapons.

We will continue to add to this list as schools announce their plans:

ALDINE ISD

"Aldine ISD send our thoughts and prayers to all those who are impacted by the tragedy at Santa Fe HS in the Houston area.

We want to assure you that school safety is a constant concern for us and will remain vigilant in our efforts to provide the most secure campuses and facilities for our students and staff.

Aldine ISD has many layers of security at our schools including:

well trained campus based officers at middle and high school campuses

patrol officers monitoring the district 24/7,

single entry access with metal detector and ID scan at our entrances

surveillance cameras at every campus

metal detector checks for all students at intermediate – high school campuses

campus safety drills conducted throughout the year

In addition, our police officers have participated in Active Shooter training and attend trainings throughout the year.

Aldine ISD seeks your support and assistance by stressing to your children the importance of following all campuses procedures and processes. We also remind parents to be compliant with campuses procedures and routines when visiting the school.

Please speak with your children about the criminal and harmful impact of sending or resending threatening messages via social media. This causes concern, disrupts a school day and will be criminally prosecuted.

Please reinforce with your children the importance of reporting threats to school administration. We work hard to develop positive relationships with our students and many times they are our greatest source of valuable information.

If a threat is made at any of our campuses, campus and district administration work with the Aldine PD to locate and identify the source of the information. Investigations of threats include the interviewing students, working with parents and making home visits to determine the seriousness of a threat.

We will continue to evaluate our safety processes and procedures as we close this school year and make plans for the 2018-2019 school year. We appreciate your support of our schools and welcome your feedback. Should you have any questions please contact the Safe and Secure School Department at 281-985-7146.

Thank you for your efforts in keeping Aldine schools safe and secure."

BAY CITY ISD

"Bay City ISD has increased security presence district-wide as a precautionary measure in light of this morning's event at Santa Fe High School."

CLEAR CREEK ISD

Superintendent Greg Smith, Ph.D. released the following message:

"We are deeply saddened by the tragedy at Santa Fe High School today. We are heartbroken over the loss of life at a school just south on Highway 45. This simply hit too close to home for all of us. I want to reassure our students, parents and staff that your school district is committed to ensuring Clear Creek ISD schools are safe for children.

We will be increasing police visibility at each school through the remainder of the school year. These steps are not in response to a threat but rather a means of reassurance to our families and children. Counselors are available to help children who may be having a difficult time processing today’s events in Santa Fe.

In closing, talking with children about the school shooting can be difficult for even the most-trained adult, which is why the school district is offering the attached resources for parents and staff from the National Association of School Psychologists. Talking to Children About Violence "

CROSBY ISD

Superintendent Kirk Lewis release the following message:

"It’s hard to believe we find ourselves mourning again the loss of life inside a school. That this one is so close to home drives the loss more deeply in our hearts. Our prayers go out to the Santa Fe community and the parents of those lost.

Since the tragedy in Florida in February, Crosby ISD administrative teams and teacher leaders have been conducting response training. Members of our senior staff have learned from presentations from local law enforcement officials to the Secret Service. Much of the information we’ve been given is being incorporated into a complete revision of the district’s Emergency Operation Plan currently being drafted by experts in school safety at the Harris County Department of Education.

Our principals and teachers have conducted multiple trainings of staff since February ensuring that our staff fully understand the fluid nature of active shooter incidents and the multiple possible responses based on each individual campus. It is important for our district and campus teams to know how to quickly evaluate a situation and appropriately respond to it. Our initial training has been focused on preparing our people. Our training and drills will extend to students at an age appropriate level in the days to come. In the event of an incident on one of our campuses today, I believe our teachers are much better prepared to provide the instructions our students need as they deal with the threat.

Please understand the reality of what we know. Most of these active shooters were students who most likely sat through active shooter drills and were fully aware of what students were being told to do. That reality means our teachers and staff must be fully trained and ready to react to very dynamic and fluid situations. It also must temper, to some extent, what we share students.

In light of this most recent occurrence, however, we will conduct a basic, active shooter drill before the end of the school year at our schools and follow up with more specific training as school begins next year.

Our heart’s desire and fervent prayer is that our schools and our students and staff will never face this kind of threat. Yet, we must prepare as if it could happen any day.

This is certainly not the message I prefer to send out this time of year. I’d much rather extol the achievement of the Crosby students as we prepare for the end of school and for graduation. Amid the tragedy, we will pray, do the things we can do, and find the heart and will to still celebrate the joy of this time of year."

CY-FAIR ISD

Superintendent Mark Henry, Ed.D. released the following message:

"This is the time of year when I typically prepare an end-of-year message reflecting on the successes of the school year and the exciting future ahead. I had this message queued up for Friday, but could not bring myself to push send. In light of the horrific news out of Santa Fe ISD, the tone felt insensitive.

There will be a time for that message, surely, because we have had an overwhelmingly successful school year. But it has not been without its challenges. I include the two major public school shootings in Parkland, Fla., and Santa Fe, Texas, among those challenges, because when one school community suffers, we all share in their grief and seek ways to eliminate future threats to our students and staff.

In an effort to end the year on a positive note, I have asked our chief of police, Eric Mendez, to increase police presence on every campus. I was pleased to learn from Chief Mendez that the CFPD’s thorough recruiting efforts recently resulted in a fully-staffed police force. This will be a tremendous help in bolstering the protection of each of our 91 campuses and support facilities.

I have also communicated to each principal the need for a strict enforcement of dress code. Through the end of the school year, we are asking that no students wear trench coats or other heavy clothing that could potentially conceal weapons. While we want students to dress in clothing that is comfortable in their learning environment, we feel any extra safety measure that assists our officers and administrators should be utilized.

I ask that you assist us through this transition by communicating these efforts to your students. During these anxious times, vigilance is key."

FORT BEND ISD

"Fort Bend ISD is committed to the safety of all students and staff. Learn more about our Safety Procedures, Training, and Resourcesto support our students and staff"

GALVESTON ISD

Galveston ISD Superintendent Dr. Kelli Moulton released the following message Sunday:

In our effort to keep an open line of communication following Friday’s tragic events in Santa Fe ISD and understandable concerns from our parents, staff and community, I am writing to remind you of safety measures already in place. ALL GISD campuses have been trained how to react and handle emergency situations. We schedule trainings throughout the year. We do inform, practice and have drills. Additionally, I have directed our staff to review campus emergency operations plans and ensure each employee understands his or her role in the event of a school emergency. Staff members undergo regular training throughout the school year; however, I have asked each campus Principal to hold staff meetings this week to answer any questions or concerns.

Security Procedures

Security personnel are present at all secondary campuses throughout the year during school hours. GISD has full-time monitors patrol the exterior of the school building to make sure all doors are locked and report any suspicious activity. This extra set of eyes at the secondary campuses has been a welcome addition to our security protocols. There is a rotation for elementary campuses and a Principal can request additional presence through our GISD Police Department.

GISD Chief of Police Amador has increased police and security presence during special events at all campuses for the remainder of the school year. For extra security measures, we have reached out to the City of Galveston Police Department and other local municipalities to ask for their assistance to provide an extra layer of police presence at our schools until the end of the school year. We are grateful for their willingness to increase patrols and presence at our schools. I am thankful for their partnership and support.

Also, please note that security is not limited to monitoring students. Parents must follow our procedures regarding IDs, pick up processes and supplying campuses with any updates or changes to contact information and custody decisions.

Bags and Backpacks

If your child does not have to bring a backpack, gym bag, or purse to school, please keep these items at home. If they do need to bring a bag to school, check the bag for prohibited items. Effective Monday, bags may be subject to search under heightened security measures. Some of our campuses already require see through/mesh bags.

Social Media Monitoring

As adults, we know children gravitate to social media as a means of communication and collaboration with their peers. Also, we know this is a place where threats, credible or not, are created and shared quickly. Please monitor your child’s social media account(s) and remind them of the tenets of positive digital citizenship and relationships. In the event they see a post that is suspicious or threatening, tell them not to share it but rather report it immediately to you or a trusted adult.

All threats will be investigated by law enforcement and criminal charges will be pursued when appropriate. Making a terroristic threat involving a school is a felony offense, as is possessing certain unlawful weapons, including firearms, on school premises.

HOUSTON ISD

“The Houston Independent School District sends condolences to the entire Santa Fe ISD community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the students, staff, and families affected by this senseless tragedy. We offer our full support to Santa Fe ISD during this difficult time. The HISD Police Department has more than 200 officers assigned to schools and facilities across the district, and they work diligently every day to keep HISD students and staff safe. Today, the department is operating on high alert, and all available officers are on patrol. Additionally crisis counselors are available to students upon request.”

After the school shooting in Florida earlier this year, the district told KHOU 11 News it was re-affirming its relationship with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Police to improve response. The district superintendent said he requested a report on entry and exit points of HISD campuses. That includes older schools that may pre-date newer security features.

KATY ISD

“Today, all of us at Katy ISD are saddened at the senseless loss of lives after the tragic events at Santa Fe High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Santa Fe community. As a parent and Katy ISD superintendent, I want to reiterate to our Katy ISD community that we stand in solidarity with the community of Santa Fe ISD. We also take this opportunity to reiterate to our parents and community that Katy ISD has a robust emergency protocol. Regularly, the Katy ISD Police Department, along with officials from every campus address emergency situations and conduct the appropriate emergency preparedness drills. While classes and activities will proceed regularly, there will be an increased presence of Katy ISD police officers at our schools. What occurred in Santa Fe is a reminder to parents and teachers of the crucial importance of maintaining an open line of communication with students. We know that the number one deterrent to any threat is an open dialogue between parents, students and staff as they have first-hand knowledge when it comes to keeping our schools safe. Also, we understand that the students may want to talk. Please know that personnel at our campuses will be available to speak to students who may need to be supported in the wake of the recent events.”

KLEIN ISD

“Today, we grieve with our neighbors and friends in Santa Fe ISD. We are heartbroken by this senseless act, and we mourn with all those involved. This act of violence reminds us that we are all connected and must stand united with our friends in Santa Fe and districts across Houston and the nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Santa Fe ISD and their community.

Safety is on our minds every day, and we want to assure you that providing a safe learning and working environment for all of our students and staff is paramount. As you know, Klein ISD employs a number of layered safety measures, including having police officers on campuses, providing intruderology training for students and staff members, having cameras on campuses, and vetting visitors prior to accessing campuses.

Additionally, entrance screening technology at elementary campuses has been installed, and we are working to provide additional secure vestibules at elementary schools using 2015 bond funds. The Klein police officers are also working extended days, so that more coverage is available on campuses for the remainder of this school year. We have high standards when it comes to school safety, and our emergency operations plan, created with guidance from the Texas School Safety Center, is robust. The Klein ISD Police Department is key in leading the charge to Keep Klein Safe.”

PASADENA ISD

“As we return for our last days of school, I want to share with you that we will have increased security around the district throughout the remainder of the school year. You may receive communication from your campus about additional safety requests such as no backpacks, enforcement of IDs or limited visitors during these last few days. Please know that we will have officers placed strategically in the district around the clock in the coming days.

So please remind your students that this is not a time for senior pranks or activity that would lead to criminal charges.

I request that you monitor your child’s social media and text communication and alert us of anything you feel is not right. We will take all threats toward school safety seriously regardless of intent. We appreciate your partnership in keeping our schools safe.

I know we are all struggling with what happened in Santa Fe and talking with children about the school shooting can be difficult. We will continue to have counselors available to assist students in dealing with emotions related to this tragedy.”

PEARLAND ISD

“We want to reassure parents that Pearland ISD is committed to the safety and security of all students, staff and visitors. Although many security procedures are confidential to ensure the safety of our students and staff, we can share a few proactive measures that are in place.

All school employees and administration recently participated in CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) training led by the Pearland Police Department.

Additionally, there will be an increased police presence in and around all Pearland schools for the remainder of the 2017-18 school year.

One of the most important safety measures we as a District and community can take is being vigilant and reporting any suspicious behaviors or issues of potential concern. We encourage the reporting of suspected dangers to the appropriate authorities.”

SWEENY ISD

“You may notice an increased police presence around Sweeny ISD campuses throughout the remainder of this school year. Like many other ISD's around the area, we are providing additional security in the wake of the recent events at Santa Fe High. For operational security reasons, we cannot discuss the specific amounts, locations, or details of our security plans. I do want to assure you that there have have been no known threats to our campuses at this time and this is purely precautionary. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected families, students, and first responders! “

© 2018 KHOU