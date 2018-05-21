GALVESTON, Texas – In the wake of the tragic Santa Fe shooting, multiple districts across the Houston area are adding security now.

That includes one of the closest to Santa Fe, Galveston ISD.

The district says, they’ll be increasing police presence throughout their school campuses, including Ball High School. It’s just one way, the district is beefing up their security measures.

They’re also asking students to leave backpacks and purses at home, if they don’t need it. Starting Monday, bags could be searched as part of their heightened security measures.

And despite, summer break starting next weekend, several students KHOU 11 News spoke with Monday morning walked into class with a heavy heart.

Many of them said they were close with the Santa Fe shooting victims.

While appreciative of the increased security at their school, when asked if they felt safer, a lot of kids showed skepticism.

“If someone really wants to go and like shoot someone, they will, nothing’s going to stop them, but I mean they’re trying and that’s what counts,” Savana Martinez, a junior at Ball High School, said.

“People are trying to go to school and get their education, and people are scared to go to school, because they don’t know who’s going to be the next school shooter,” Phillip Green, a senior, said.

“Oh, we feel safe, we know that they’re going to be there if something happens, none of us are really scared, but we also have that little scare in us,” Lilly Olivera, another senior, said.

District officials say their staff members go through regular training and emergency drills.

However, they are also asking students and parents to be vigilant, like monitoring social media posts, and to please report any type of threat or suspicious activity.

