HUFFMAN, Texas – School officials in Huffman ISD confirm a student was arrested with a gun in his backpack Monday morning.

Officials say Hargrave High School was placed on lockdown as the campus was swept by authorities. As of 12:15 p.m. it remained on lockdown.

It's not yet confirmed if the weapon was loaded or not.

A tip about the gun was phoned in to the district's tip line. School officials say the student allegedly intended to harm himself.

Related: Schools on alert: What the districts are doing

Related: Galveston ISD increasing security

Also on Monday morning a student was arrested with an unloaded gun at an intermediate school in League City. And a La Marque High School student was arrested for an alleged gun threat in a text message.

----

Here is the statement Huffman ISD posted on Facebook about the incident:

This morning we received a tip that a Hargrave High School Student had a gun in his backpack and was intending to harm himself. The student and backpack were immediately taken into custody and the building has been placed on lockdown as a precaution as we continue to investigate the incident.

We applaud the students who submitted the tip, and encourage them to stay vigilant and say something when they see or hear something.

Thank you,

Huffman ISD Administration

© 2018 KHOU