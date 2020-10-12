HPD: Man killed in hit-and-run near bus stop on Houston's northside

Police said the man was walking near a bus stop on Airline Drive near 29th Street when he was hit by driver in a dark-colored truck or SUV.

HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after one man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night on Houston’s northside.

Police said the man was walking near a bus stop on Airline Drive near 29th Street when he was hit by a driver in a dark-colored truck or SUV. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver did not stop. They are searching the area for the vehicle and are reviewing surveillance video.