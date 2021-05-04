HPD: Man hit with metal pipe as three robbers steal his cash, cellphone

Houston police said the man came to bring his sister $700 after her daughter got into a minor accident with the suspects on N. Wayside Drive.

HOUSTON — A man was attacked with a metal pipe during a robbery in northeast Houston, and now authorities need your help finding three possible suspects.

Houston police said the incident, which happened Jan. 25 in the 5300 block of N. Wayside Drive, was caught on camera.

Investigators said the victim's teenage niece was getting a driving lesson from her mother when they got into a minor accident with two of the three suspects.

According to investigators, the other driver asked the girl's mother to pay him $700 for the damage to his car since he was impaired.

Police said the mother agreed to it since her daughter was at fault. She called then asked her brother and told him to bring the money to the accident scene, officials said.

Police said a second woman, who was accompanying the two suspects, arrived in her own vehicle shortly afterwards.

When the girl's uncle arrived, investigators said one of the suspects demanded additional money and they began to argue with the victim.

At some point, police said one of the men grabbed a metal pipe and struck the uncle in the head. That's when police said his friend took the victim's cellphone and the money from his pockets.

HPD said while one man attacked the uncle, the other suspect opened the victim's passenger door and started going through his vehicle. Police said the female suspect forcibly grabbed the mother's phone.

Investigators said the two men got into a white Nissan Altima as the female suspect got into her vehicle and they fled the scene. The female suspect was driving a light-colored older model Toyota Camry, police said.