1 person killed, another hospitalized after head-on collision in Fort Bend County, deputies say

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened about 5 a.m. Monday on FM 359 near Settegast Ranch. Texas DPS troopers are also investigating.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A head-on collision on FM 359 has left at least one person dead Monday morning in Fort Bend County, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident was reported at 5:09 a.m. near Settegast Ranch.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died at the scene and another victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of the second victim's injuries is unknown.

Texas DPS shared a photo from the collision, which showed two sedans with intense frontend damaged. In the picture, one of the vehicles appeared to have been burned.

Air 11 footage showed neither vehicle had been removed and the scene was still active, as of 8:35 a.m.

It's still unclear what caused the crash.

In the meantime, DPS is asking drivers and residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.