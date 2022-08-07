Suspect barricaded inside warehouse after shootout with Harris County deputies, sheriff says

Both SWAT and deputies are trying to make contact with the suspect who may be barricaded inside of a warehouse located behind a motel off FM 529.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A burglary suspect who was involved in a shootout with deputies is barricaded inside of a warehouse in northwest Harris County Friday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this all started as a burglary at a business. Both SWAT and deputies are trying to make contact with the suspect who may be barricaded inside of a warehouse located behind a motel off FM 529.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, this started when they got a burglary call just after midnight early Friday. A man wearing a mask was spotted breaking into a business.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they say he immediately fired at them and deputies shot back. That's when the suspect went back into the building.

At this point, authorities aren't sure if he was hit, but they've been trying to make contact with the suspect for more than four hours now.

It's also unclear if it was just this one suspect or if there are more.

As for the deputies involved in the shootout, they were not injured.

@HCSOTexas unit responded to a call for service at the 13400 blk of FM 529, reference to a burglary of a business involving a male wearing a mask. Preliminary info: upon arrival, our deputy & a possible suspect exchanged gunfire. The male possibly retreated into the building 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CMTCbVtLsN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 8, 2022

