U.S. Marshals to host press conference on Kaitlin Armstrong's capture

Armstrong is currently booked in the Travis County Jail on charges in connection with the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson.

AUSTIN, Texas — The investigation into an Austin woman accused of killing a cyclist in May continues.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is suspected of killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson in East Austin on May 11, before evading authorities for more than a month. She was arrested in Costa Rica on June 29 and extradited to the U.S. a few days later. She is currently booked in the Travis County Jail.

On Thursday, July 7, at 3 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and other law enforcement representatives will host a press conference about Armstrong's capture and her return to the U.S. The U.S. Marshals told KVUE that Thursday's press conference will mostly be about crediting the agencies involved in the ongoing investigation.

What started as a case for the Austin Police Department turned into a federal investigation involving the U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Costa Rican authorities.

One of the questions many have is how Armstrong was able to stay under the radar for so long before being apprehended.

On May 14, she flew from Austin to New York. Four days later, she was seen arriving at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey – but there was no record of her leaving, on a flight or otherwise.

That's when the Department of Homeland Security was able to track down that Armstrong had used someone else's passport to board a flight to Costa Rica. It was only then that a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was found at a hostel in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, 43 days later.

Some other questions authorities could answer at Thursday's press conference include whether Armstrong had communication with her family in the U.S. and whether she could face other charges, such as fraud, for using someone else's passport to leave the country.

Armstrong's first court appearance is scheduled for July 20.

