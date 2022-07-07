Houston-area law enforcement officials come together for gun violence town hall hosted by state Rep. Gene Wu

Area law enforcement officials met up on Thursday for a town hall over gun violence held by Texas Rep. Gene Wu.

HOUSTON — Gun violence is top of mind across the country, as it is for the community right here in Houston.

"Everybody knows we have a gun problem in Houston, in Harris County and Texas," said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

As tragic as mass shooting incidents are, officials say gun violence is a wide-ranging issue that needs to be addressed across various situations.

"We’re always talking, communicating, what can we do better in our community," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The town hall conveyed the many different ways gun violence impacts the Houston community, including issues like domestic violence and road rage.

"We have had an issue, an epidemic of gun violence throughout," Rep. Wu said.

The issue is personal for the Alvarez family, who lost 9-year-old Arlene earlier this year to gun violence.

"When we come together as a community, that’s what matters the most, because, at the end, it’s our safety and it’s our children that we need to keep safe and of course ourselves," said Adriana Alvarez, Arlene's aunt.

The school shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers still weighs heavy on the minds of Houstonians.

"I have ramped up the active shooter training," said Houston ISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez.