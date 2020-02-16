HOUSTON — A Houston Independent School District elementary school teacher is accused of touching several students inappropriately.

Raymon Williams, 46, is charged with indecency with a child.

According to court documents, four students said Williams touched them inappropriately and in ways that made them feel uncomfortable.

Williams touched the students on their shoulders, legs, and in at least one instance, the private parts of the female student, according to court documents.

Three other students were part of the report, but their parents declined to pursue charges.

Williams is in custody, but according to court documents, he did not make any statement about the allegations.

