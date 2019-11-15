PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland High School teacher has been arrested on child sex assault charges.

Kristen Leann Motley, 24, is a World History teacher at the high school, according to the Pearland High School's website.

Few other details were made available, but Motley has been charged with Sexual Assault Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student.

Her bond has been set at $80,000 -- $40,000 per charge.

