PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland High School teacher has been arrested on child sex assault charges.
Kristen Leann Motley, 24, is a World History teacher at the high school, according to the Pearland High School's website.
Few other details were made available, but Motley has been charged with Sexual Assault Child and Improper Relationship Between Educator/Student.
Her bond has been set at $80,000 -- $40,000 per charge.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- They drive drunk. Kids are in the car. Most never see jail time.
- Woman killed in crash with teenage robbery suspects in southwest Houston
- Hate crimes more than double in Texas for 2018, according to FBI data
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter