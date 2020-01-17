HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A third-grade teacher is accused of fondling at least two elementary students at a class Christmas party last month.

Danilo Martinez, 47, is charged with felony indecency with a child.

According to court documents, two 10-year-old girls said Martinez touched them inappropriately inside and outside of their clothing during a Christmas party on Dec. 18.

One of the victims said Martinez also touched her multiple times at school, court documents read.

The other victim said she witnessed Martinez touching the other girl at the Christmas party, according to court documents.

Martinez was working at a Spring Independent School District elementary school at the time of the incidents, authorities said.

