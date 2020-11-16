Wrong-way driver fatally hits woman on Southwest Freeway near Highway 6; all southbound lanes closed

SUGAR LAND, Texas — All mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway southbound near Highway 6 are closed Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a wrong-way driver, according to the Sugar Land Police Department.
The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. and the freeway is expected to be shutdown for several hours.
Investigators said a pick-up truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway when they crashed into a jeep.
Police said the jeep driver, who is being described as a woman in her 20s, has been pronounced dead.
They said the pick-up truck driver has been taken to the hospital. Investigators said he is a man, also in his 20s.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.
