20-year-old Houston man indicted in connection to armed robberies of mail carriers

HOUSTON — A 20-year-old man from Houston has been indicted for allegedly being involved with armed robberies of mail carriers.

Xzavier Ivar Shephard was indicted on Nov. 5 and is expected to appear in federal court Monday afternoon on charges of aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Shephard is believed to be involved in at least four armed robberies of postal letter carriers since June.

The charges allege a young man would approach mail carriers with a gun while they were working and the young man would then threaten and/or force the carriers to give up their "arrow key," which a key used to open mailboxes like the ones found in apartment complexes.

The young man would then getaway in a black Buick automobile with paper plates. An investigation revealed that the Buick was registered to Shephard, according to the charges,

If convicted, Shephard could face up to 25 years in federal prison as well as a mandatory minimum of seven years that must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.