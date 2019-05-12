FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — An Arcola police officer has been arrested again on sexual assault charges after a second victim has come forward with allegations.

Hector Aaron Ruiz is charged with two additional counts of sexual assault and official oppression. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Investigators with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office say the second victim told them she was given a ride home by Ruiz after her boyfriend was arrested for driving while intoxicated in August.

Ruiz was on duty and providing Spanish translations for the woman and her boyfriend. She told investigators that when they arrived at her residence, Ruiz forced her to engage in a sexual act.

Authorities say they continue to investigate the activities of Ruiz and suspect that there may be other victims who have yet to come forward.

Investigators say a person’s immigration status is not relevant when it comes to reporting a crime and anyone with information concerning Ruiz. They are encouraged to contact Fort Bend County District Attorney Investigator Dustin Claborn at 281-341-4460.

Sexual Assault is a second-degree felony with a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Official Oppression is a Class A Misdemeanor with a punishment range of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

