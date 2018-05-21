HOUSTON - Three days after ten people were shot and killed and 13 others injured at Santa Fe High School, five students were arrested on Monday in the Houston area for bringing weapons to school or making threats.

1. Friendswood ISD:

The most recent was at Friendswood Junior High where an 8th-grader was taken into custody and charged with making a Terroristic Threat, a third degree felony.

Peers of the student alerted the school resource officer about social media threats posted by the student.

Following an investigation, the school resource officer took the 8th-grader into custody.

2. Huffman ISD:

A student was arrested Monday morning in Huffman ISD and a gun was found in his backpack. It's unclear if the weapon was loaded.

A tip about the gun was phoned in to the district's tip line. School officials say the student allegedly intended to harm himself. The school was placed on lockdown and swept by authorities.

3. Cleveland ISD:

An East Side Elementary School student was taken into custody after he brought a BB gun to the school to show his friends.

Another student saw the weapon and reported it to school officials. The investigation is being handled by district administrators and Cleveland Police.

4. Clear Creek ISD:

Around 10 a.m., a student was arrested with an unloaded gun at League City Intermediate.

The student was reported to authorities by another student and was arrested by a Galveston County Liaison Officer.

5. Texas City ISD:

Earlier on Monday, police say a La Marque High School student sent a text message to another student, asking for him to bring certain items to the school, including a gun.

A third student saw the text and reported it to authorities.

The student who sent the original text was arrested and is expected to face charges including making a Terroristic Threat against another student.

Crosby ISD:

Authorities are investigating a shooting threat that was found written on a bathroom wall at Crosby High School Monday.

The threat alleged a shooting would take place on May 30. The district says it's not taking any threats lightly.

The threat did not name a specific student or group of students. The district said tips can be reported to police or through the Crosby ISD app.

