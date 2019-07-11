HOUSTON — Two drivers are in serious condition after a wrong-way crash along the North Freeway Thursday morning.

Houston police say they believe the wrong way driver could have possibly been intoxicated.

This happened around 4 a.m. on the northbound frontage road near the Beltway 8 overpass.

Police say at that time someone flagged down a patrol officer in the area and told him about a two-vehicle crash on the frontage road.

A male driver in a small red sedan was said to be trapped in his vehicle after a collision with a female driver in a truck that had been traveling the wrong way.

The male driver had to be extricated from his car as firefighters cut the roof off and was transported to a local hospital.

The female driver was transported to the hospital in serious condition as well. Police say they suspect she was intoxicated.

