HOUSTON — The man wanted in connection with the deaths of the New Hampshire couple found in a shallow grave on Padre Island is being extradited to Houston after he was arrested by Mexican authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s Office confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kleberg County officials will continue to investigate the deaths of James and Michelle Butler.

The Butler’s bodies were found on October 27 after investigators found a cellphone they believed belonged to the missing couple. The phone was found between Mile Markers 263 and 264, an opening in the sand dunes commonly known as "the bowl".

The couple had not been heard from since October 14.

Williams and a woman identified as Amanda Noverr were named as persons of interest after deputies released an image of the two as they crossed the border into Mexico from Eagle Pass, Texas, driving the truck that belonged to the Butler's.

Williams was captured by authorities in Jalisco, Mexico Wednesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals said they did not have any information on Noverr.

