HOUSTON — Medical examiners announced Wednesday that they could not determine the cause of death of the little girl whose body was found in her family’s bedroom closet back in August.

Five-year-old Sierra Patino’s lifeless body was left in the closet for days while her mom and boyfriend stayed in the apartment. The two even took a trip to Galveston before calling the police, according to court records.

Both Priscilla Torres, Sierra’s mom, and Santiago Esparza, the boyfriend, have been arrested and charged with tampering with a human corpse.

"It's very troubling, no matter how the child died, whether it's accidental or intentional death...for a body to be in the closet for several days, that's unthinkable," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston Police Department.

RELATED: Prosecutors: Mother's boyfriend to be charged in death of 5-year-old girl Sierra Patino

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office said the case is now in the hands of law enforcement.

RELATED: Court docs: Mom, boyfriend charged in Sierra Patino's death stayed in apartment for 3 days while child's body was in closet

Both suspects are still in jail.

Esparza’s next court date is schedule for Thursday. Priscilla’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2020.

Santiago Esparza, Priscilla Torres, Sierra Patino

KHOU

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM