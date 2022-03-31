'A no brainer for no bond': Families furious after capital murder suspect released on bond twice

Devan Jordon was released on bond after the murder of a young Houston man. Then he was charged with the murder of a League City man. Now, he's out on bond again.

HOUSTON — Two Houston-area families are demanding answers after the suspect charged with murdering their loved ones was released on bond. Twice.

Devan Jordon posted a $1M bond Wednesday in Galveston County where he was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a League City businessman during a robbery last June.

HPD later said Jordon also gunned down a 28-year-old man during a robbery in Rice Military last May.

"In all my years of being involved with the criminal justice system, I have never seen a defendant charged with multiple capital murder cases in different counties actually allowed to bond out," said Crime Stoppers Director of Victim Services Andy Kahan. "Needless to say, the victim's family is beyond irate and frustrated."

Victim #1: Joshua Sandoval

Joshua Sandoval, 28, was killed during a robbery at his Rice Military townhome on May 27, 2021.

“It's still surreal, it doesn’t feel like it’s real," Joshua's older brother, Omar Sandoval, told us last fall. “Josh was a very funny, intelligent, charismatic gentleman, he grew up with a love for life.”

Family members were stunned to learn his accused killer, Devan Jordon, was allegedly part of a deadly robbery ring.

“Josh was a good guy, and it really sucks that good people have to leave this earth too soon," Omar said after Jordon's arrest.

Jordon was arrested last October and released on a $500,000 bond in November, according to Crime Stoppers Houston.

Victim #2: Jeffrey Johnson

After his release in November, Jordon was arrested again in Galveston County where he was charged with the League City murder.

In that case, Jeffrey Johnson and his wife were followed home from the Capital Grille restaurant in the Galleria area last June. After the victim's wife went inside, robbers ambushed Johnson and shot him.

In December, investigators identified Jordon as Johnson's killer and he was charged with another count of capital murder.

He remained in the Galveston County Jail until this week.

According to Crime Stoppers, Jordon was also on bond out of Fort Bend County on a charged of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

"The public needs to be warned that this defendant is back out in the community and based on his track record, someone will more than likely pay the price," Kahan said.