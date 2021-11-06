Man arrested, charged with capital murder in case where couple was followed home from Galleria-area

Devan Jordon, 21, was out on bond for another robbery and capital murder case when he was arrested in connection with the League City murder.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a man who was shot and killed when he and his wife were followed home from a Galleria-area restaurant.

Devan Jordon, 21, is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Jeffrey Johnson, who was killed during a robbery on June 11 in League City. Jordon’s bond has been set at $1 million.

Jordan has been out on bond in Harris County for another robbery and capital murder charge in a different case, police said. Jordan was arrested in Harris County and will be transferred to the Galveston County Jail.

You can read the probable cause statement and arrest warrant for Devan Jordon here.

Detectives with the League City Police Department said they identified a white Mercedes SUV that had been seen in the area the night of the murder and was linked to other crimes. The vehicle had been rented by Jordon.

Investigators said they were able to place Jordon in the area of the murder along with recovering DNA evidence at the crime scene.

What happened

Jeffrey Johnson, 58, died when he was shot multiple times during a robbery in League City on June 11. This happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive. At that time, police said they received a possible robbery call.

When police arrived, they say they found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage. Witnesses reported seeing three males with masks and dark clothing run from the scene.

Police said Johnson and his wife were followed from the Capital Grille on Westheimer all the way to their home in League City that evening, about a 38-mile trip.

"It's more likely that they were outside watching for someone to come out. That maybe they thought they be able to get something from them," said John Griffith, public information officer with League City, when the deadly shooting first occurred.

But police say it wasn’t easy to get inside the community where the couple lives. They say the thieves had to drive through a parking lot and a grass median to get past a gate. Then, they say, the thieves had to get over a second gate.

"At the second gate, they weren’t able to enter. They parked over the corner and hopped fences as he was in his garage," Griffith said.

Police said Johnson’s wife was already inside their home when the thieves arrived.

"It appears the victim fought back at which time he was shot," Griffith said.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the three suspects left with nothing.

Police released images from surveillance video they say show a white Ford SUV following the victims into their subdivision. It's believed the suspect vehicle followed the victims from Houston and attempted to rob them at their home.

The police department said Johnson was very loved in League City. He was involved in his community and very generous, always helping lots of organizations.