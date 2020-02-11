Cadillac ripped in two after getting hit by pursuit suspect on Westheimer, innocent driver hurt

Westheimer was still closed in both directions as of 4:30 a.m. for the cleanup and investigation.

HOUSTON — An innocent driver was badly hurt when their vehicle was split in two by a chase suspect on Houston’s Westheimer Road early Monday morning, police said.

The crash was reported after 3:30 a.m. as police tried to stop a Mercedes for an apparent traffic violation. The driver allegedly refused to stop and was speeding from the officer when he or she crashed into a Cadillac near Westheimer and Stoney Brook.

The suspect jumped out of the wrecked Mercedes and tried to get away on foot but was later arrested. Two other people in the Mercedes were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Cadillac that was spit in two was reportedly in serious condition, but police later said it is expected everyone involved will survive the incident.