One person dead, another hospitalized after early morning police chase in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a chase in southeast Houston early Sunday morning.
According to Houston police, it started around 3:30 a.m. when an officer noticed what appeared to be a drug deal happening at a gas station along the Gulf Freeway. That officer then followed the suspects when they left and noticed a couple of traffic violations.
The officer pulled the driver over and when that officer was approaching the car, he noticed something was thrown out. It was later found to be a pistol.
The suspects then took off, but didn't get far, hitting a concrete barrier at 8800 Bryam at the Gulf Freeway and went airborne.
A passenger in the suspect's car died on impact. The driver suffered what's believed to be a broken arm and was transported to Southeast Memorial Hospital.
Police say that suspect will face a felony murder charge.
The officer hit the same barrier but only had minor injuries.
This is a developing story. We will post new details as we get them.