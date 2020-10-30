VIDEO: Man sucker-punched, robbed by two suspects near Westchase area

Houston police need the public's help with identifying the suspects' responsible.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help identifying two suspects who sucker-punched a man and then robbed him near the Westchase area in October.

According to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division, on Oct. 9 at about 6:50 p.m., the man was standing at the entrance gate of an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Town Park Drive when he was approached from behind by two unknown suspects.

Surveillance video captured one of the suspects hit the man in the face. The other suspect then placed the man in a chokehold while the other suspect went through the man's pockets and took his wallet and cellphone.

Both suspects got away in a white four-door sedan.

Houston police described one suspect as a Hispanic man who is between 18 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black shirt and red shorts at the time of the robbery. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic man who is between 18 to 30 years old and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on these two suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case.