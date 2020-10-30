Deputies said during the pursuit, the suspect threw a bag with drugs out of his window.

CYPRESS, Texas — A chase suspect was killed after a crash involving an innocent driver, a utility pole and a tree late Thursday night, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The chase was reported before midnight when a deputy saw the driver of a Chevrolet HHR speeding and swerving, allegedly running a red light as well.

The suspect refused to stop for the deputy’s siren and lights and continued northbound on Barker Cypress for about five minutes, the sheriff's office said. Near Tuckerton, the suspect clipped the front of an innocent driver’s car but continued northbound before losing control.

Deputies said the small Chevrolet left the road and hit a pole before crashing into a tree.

The suspect died at the scene. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported.